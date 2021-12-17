- Fixed some bugs that can pass through the wall of Qianhu village
- Fixed the bug that qianhuzhuang village head crashed into the chicken bar fried chicken shop after stepping down
- Fixed bug of qianhuzhuang dormitory crash
- Fixed the problem of abnormal size of map loading map
- Modified the basic attack animation of some weapons
- Send a radiation detector at the beginning to understand the amount of radiation received. It is available in convenience stores
- Fixed bug showing characters at the beginning
靖之元：东海 update for 17 December 2021
20211218 update (patch 007)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
