靖之元：东海 update for 17 December 2021

20211218 update (patch 007)

Share · View all patches · Build 7904756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed some bugs that can pass through the wall of Qianhu village
  2. Fixed the bug that qianhuzhuang village head crashed into the chicken bar fried chicken shop after stepping down
  3. Fixed bug of qianhuzhuang dormitory crash
  4. Fixed the problem of abnormal size of map loading map
  5. Modified the basic attack animation of some weapons
  6. Send a radiation detector at the beginning to understand the amount of radiation received. It is available in convenience stores
  7. Fixed bug showing characters at the beginning

靖之元：东海 Content Depot 1734641
