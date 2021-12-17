Patch 0.4: Nel'Vari Update

**

**

Hello, everyone!

It's Michael, Writer at Pixel Sprout Studios!

Welcome back to another Pixel Sprout Studios patch update. I have to say, today’s update is HEFTY - and just in time for the holiday break! Did somebody say “Sun Haven binge-fest?”

First and foremost, Sun Haven’s main narrative has greatly expanded! That’s right folks, you can now play through the entirety of the Nel’Vari section of the main questline, over 40 new quests to complete. You will most definitely want to check it out, especially if you’re interested in a fast travel system between Nel’Vari and Sun Haven!

The Elven town of Nel’Vari has also been significantly revamped! I’m talking about the maps, the NPCs, the quests, the shops, the music - heck, there’s even a town map now! On top of this, a revamped Nel’Vari wouldn’t be complete without a brand new player farm now, would it?

Now, I’ll quit talking your ear off so you can scan through the entire list of changes below. Be sure to check out the quality of life updates, too!

Sun Haven Patch 0.4:

Main Questline Update:

New Path to Nel'Vari Questline (Current saves that have reached Nel’Vari will receive this quest upon updating)

New Storyline to unlock Nel'Vari Player Farm

New Nivara Questline

Nel’Vari Map Updates:

Nel'Vari Player Farm

New Nel’Vari Player Treehouse

12 New Nel’Vari crops

Added Animals and Creatures that can be attracted to your Nel’Vari Farm

Nel’Vari Fast Travel

25+ New Nel'Vari NPCs

Nel'Vari Town Map Rework

New Nel'Vari Shops: General Store, Clothing Store, Pet Store

Updated Nel’Vari Shops: Cape Store, Crossbow Store, Farm Animal Shop, Mount Store

Nel'Vari Bulletin Board is now functional

Added 20 Nel'Vari Bulletin Board Quests

Nel'Vari Town Map

15+ New Nel'Vari songs

4 New Nel’Vari Pets

1 New Mount

Mines Updates:

Mine Reward Floors (Old saves will need to unlock these floors)

4 Treasure Rooms

A New Hungry ‘Blockade’ will appear on these floors

Some Mines Floors now have enemies

8 New Mines Enemies

Chest Updates:

Chests now have sort/deposit options

Wooden Chests can be renamed and recolored when they are open

Fridges can now store food

Wardrobes can now store equipment and clothes

Other Changes:

Added Steam Cloud Saving

When you exit the game you will be able to open the game and start in the last town’s

Player Home you were staying in

Player Home you were staying in 700+ New Player Clothing and Furniture throughout Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate

Buy 1, 5, and 20 buttons for Shops

Trees now grow in stages

Oak Tree Seeds can be purchased from the Sun Haven Farming Store

Nel'Vari Tree Seeds can be purchased from the Nel’Vari General Store

New Minimap hover over text for locations

New icons for combat skill tree

Updated icons and descriptions for 700+ items

EXP Bars are now visible inside the Skill Tree tab

Shipping Portal UI now displays how much the total value of the chest

Sun Haven Shipping Portal now animates when interacting with it

New Sun Haven House exterior (new saves start with the updated house appearance, old saves remain with the old exterior appearance currently)

Houses and House Demolition Kits are now sold at the Townhall

Preparing for external house customization next patch

Economy Rebalance:

Lowered starting gold

Lowered gold from intro quests, chests, some cooked food, some enemies,

Increased orb prices of most Nel'Vari items

And More

Balance Changes:

Lowered mana gained from Mana Tomes, Elios Fountain, Wishing Well, Main Questline, and Food

Minor combat balance for spells and enemies

Saving now also retains your current health, mana, and your location

Bug Fixes:

Attempted major multiplayer disconnecting

Gifts not giving proper response

Delivery quests not working

General Minor Bug fixes

Wait, did that say we can store food in refrigerators?? Finally, my chests will no longer smell like last week’s Dorado!

Is this update shaping up to be everything you dreamed of and more? Is it literally the only thing you wished for this holiday season? Comment below with your thoughts and reactions to this patch update!

That should cover all the content released in this update! If you want to hang out with the community and celebrate some new content, swing by Sun Haven’s Discord! You can follow the convenient link that I’ll place riiiiiiight here.

I’ll sign out by wishing a happy holidays to everyone who’s celebrating this season! And to everyone else, a happy and healthy December!

Stay warm friends,



Michael, Sun Haven Writer