 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon update for 18 December 2021

December 17th, 2021 - Patch - 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7904699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3

General Info:

  • Fixed crash if you bumped a chest while ejecting from Tinker Knight’s mech
  • Fixed softlock when falling into a pit as Tinker Knight (mech mode)
  • Fixed mismatched enemy portrait/description when striking two different units at once with a spear
  • Fixed that grabbing and releasing an item as Scrap Knight would reset its durability
  • Fixed that playing a Daily right after beating the game would start you with one less HP if you had opened the second shrine door (the one that asks for one HP)
  • Fixed on very rare occasions a portal could spawn in an unreachable place in siderooms
  • Fixed a bug in which a relic price would carry over its price from your previous run
  • Fixed Turbo was not working when played with SPEED set to OFF
  • Fixed that losing to Yeti’s or Black Griffoth’s slam attack would display “Slain by Griffoth” on the GAME OVER screen
  • Fixed that if you had Nimbus Balloon you would be immune to snowball projectiles
  • Fixed that you could not check your relics in the pause menu during a Daily run
  • Fixed that you could get stuck inside a pit and not be thrown back into the board if SPEED was set to OFF
  • Fixed a crash when respawning during the Shrinemaster fight if there was a Ceiling Crusher present in the well
  • Fixed a softlock in which the player would not respawn in the Shrinemaster fight if there was a Ceiling Crusher present in the well
  • Fixed a bug causing World Record Leaderboard scores to carry over if you kept quick restarting the game
  • Fixed that Daily Run was picking your last used outfit (no matter the Knight) instead of the Daily’s run
  • Minor translation updates
  • Fixed Xbox Series X controller player-assignment dupe bug that would occur when connected in bluetooth mode.
  • Fixed crash if you removed gamecontrollerdb.txt from the folder
  • Native Screenshot functionality now works

Changed files in this update

Pocket Dungeon Content Depot 1184761
  • Loading history…
Pocket Dungeon Mac Depot 1184762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.