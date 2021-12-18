December 17th, 2021 - Patch - 1.0.3

Version 1.0.3
General Info:
- Fixed crash if you bumped a chest while ejecting from Tinker Knight’s mech
- Fixed softlock when falling into a pit as Tinker Knight (mech mode)
- Fixed mismatched enemy portrait/description when striking two different units at once with a spear
- Fixed that grabbing and releasing an item as Scrap Knight would reset its durability
- Fixed that playing a Daily right after beating the game would start you with one less HP if you had opened the second shrine door (the one that asks for one HP)
- Fixed on very rare occasions a portal could spawn in an unreachable place in siderooms
- Fixed a bug in which a relic price would carry over its price from your previous run
- Fixed Turbo was not working when played with SPEED set to OFF
- Fixed that losing to Yeti’s or Black Griffoth’s slam attack would display “Slain by Griffoth” on the GAME OVER screen
- Fixed that if you had Nimbus Balloon you would be immune to snowball projectiles
- Fixed that you could not check your relics in the pause menu during a Daily run
- Fixed that you could get stuck inside a pit and not be thrown back into the board if SPEED was set to OFF
- Fixed a crash when respawning during the Shrinemaster fight if there was a Ceiling Crusher present in the well
- Fixed a softlock in which the player would not respawn in the Shrinemaster fight if there was a Ceiling Crusher present in the well
- Fixed a bug causing World Record Leaderboard scores to carry over if you kept quick restarting the game
- Fixed that Daily Run was picking your last used outfit (no matter the Knight) instead of the Daily’s run
- Minor translation updates
- Fixed Xbox Series X controller player-assignment dupe bug that would occur when connected in bluetooth mode.
- Fixed crash if you removed gamecontrollerdb.txt from the folder
- Native Screenshot functionality now works
Changed files in this update