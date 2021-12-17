 Skip to content

Kingdom of Assetia: The Clicker Game update for 17 December 2021

Hotfix: fix breaking savegames

Build 7904694

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seems like the last update did indeed break something as everyone who launched the game after the update had their progress wiped. Ahhh!

This hotfix, well, fixes the issue.

64bit Windows Depot 1720751
32bit Windows Depot 1720752
