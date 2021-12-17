Introducing Classic Elm
- The same board game but with a clean interface.
- It is fully integrated into the already existing application. Simply press a button to instantly switch between the classic and artful style.
- A fixed CPU opponent is chosen from the start or disabled entirely for multiplayer games.
- Saves remain fully compatible between both versions.
- Comes with many predefined color themes to chose from. They can be modified or added in the colors.txt file in the game's resource folder.
- Fun fact FYI: Elm looked like this before it got completely overhauled to the artful version which was first released on Steam. So this new content is actually not really new, but more like a refurbished backup from a long time ago. This version is offered completely free to play. More info below.
Free To Play Demo
Classic Elm is free to play as a demo. The artful version is not included. For now, all things related to Steam such as cloud sync and achievements are also not available in the demo. Other than that it is fully playable and has no further drawbacks compared to the full version.
Also Noteworthy Changes
- Drastically lowered easy and medium difficulty levels by halving their search depths. Apparently the AI was not appropriate for beginners before; hopefully it is now.
- The app will automatically go fullscreen when launched from Steam's Big Picture mode.
- Clicking the mushroom (fly agaric) now opens the menu and rules instead of closing the game. From there the game can be closed by clicking the cross in the top right corner.
- The frog will now remember whether music is muted or not.
- Magnification mode removed. It was too easy to toggle accidentally and it doesn't really have a purpose anymore since there is now the classic version with a larger board.
- Improved controller/joystick support: Cursor should move more smoothly.
The store page was updated with new a new trailer, screenshots and description.
Changed files in this update