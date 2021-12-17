Story Update: The End Is Here

New Content:
- Ending to B9's Story
- --Ending can be accessed from "Run As Administrator" once enough levels are unlocked
- Eight New & Dynamic B9 Events Added
- New Mod: Glide (It does what you think it does)
- New Mod: Blink (Replaces dash with teleport)
- New Mod: Rewind (Replaces time-slow with time-rewind)
- New Mod: XXI (Replaces time-slow with time-stop)
- New Mod: Fading (Beats disappear early. Raises truescore)
Tweaks:
- Added cheerful sound effects to equipping and unequipping mods
- Fixed a platform accidentally not existing in Tell Me Your Name Again (Grow)
- Fixed the Grow and Flourish difficulties of Breezin' by Zakku having the same description.
- Fixed mashers sometimes holding players for too long
- Nerfed truescore modifiers for cursed mods
- --Maestro: +0 truescore modifier (You weren't planning on missing any notes or using zen anyways, right?)
- --Randomizer: +0.08 truescore modifier
- --Flashlight: +0.02 truescore modifier
- --x1.15: +0.07 truescore modifier
Changed files in this update