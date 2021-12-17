 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeatBeat update for 17 December 2021

Story Update: The End Is Here

Share · View all patches · Build 7904519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Ending to B9's Story
  • --Ending can be accessed from "Run As Administrator" once enough levels are unlocked
  • Eight New & Dynamic B9 Events Added
  • New Mod: Glide (It does what you think it does)
  • New Mod: Blink (Replaces dash with teleport)
  • New Mod: Rewind (Replaces time-slow with time-rewind)
  • New Mod: XXI (Replaces time-slow with time-stop)
  • New Mod: Fading (Beats disappear early. Raises truescore)

Tweaks:

  • Added cheerful sound effects to equipping and unequipping mods
  • Fixed a platform accidentally not existing in Tell Me Your Name Again (Grow)
  • Fixed the Grow and Flourish difficulties of Breezin' by Zakku having the same description.
  • Fixed mashers sometimes holding players for too long
  • Nerfed truescore modifiers for cursed mods
  • --Maestro: +0 truescore modifier (You weren't planning on missing any notes or using zen anyways, right?)
  • --Randomizer: +0.08 truescore modifier
  • --Flashlight: +0.02 truescore modifier
  • --x1.15: +0.07 truescore modifier

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.