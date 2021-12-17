Patch 1.0.9 is now live!

• Player progress - 300 propcoins reward for entering the game is extended until Monday

• Farm and Abbey - changed the balance in some areas near the Propmachines

• Camp and Abbey - added spawns of random props, now they are on every map

• Propmachine - now if the Survivor makes a mistake during a reaction check, or if the Impostor uses Overcharge, Killers only see the silhouette of the Propmachine, but not the Survivor

• Props - fixed the fact that if you turn into a prop immediately after wiggling out of the Killer's hands, the physics of the prop could break

• Props - changed the rotations of different props when pressing Shift

• Impostor - Prop cooldown increased from 5 to 7 seconds, and now no charges are restored during the cooldown

• Granny - it is now impossible to hit while in Astral immediately, the end of the effect is triggered first

• Granny - fixed the fact that when spamming the Astral button, Granny's speed could become lower than base

• Banshee - now, when using Scream, the silhouettes of Survivors will be visible for a shorter time, just like when dealing normal damage

• Banshee - fixed broken animation when carrying a Survivor

• Akasha - fixed the fact that during Blade Dance it was possible to deal damage several times at once

• Igor - fixed the fact that during Chainsaw Terror it was impossible to perform various actions like breaking Propmachines

• Igor - fixed incorrect display of Bear skin textures in first person view

• Hypnochair - fixed the fact that the Survivor could get stuck in the Hypnochair if he wiggled out exactly at the same moment as the Killer starts to sit him on the Hypnochair

• Kate - fixed the fact that some of Kate's skins did not fully disappear on death

• Quick Play - maximum match search time reduced from 15 to 10 minutes

• UI Voice commands - fixed the fact that after the first choice of voice commands the next choice was triggered even if you just open and close the window

• Various improvements to sounds and maps