Build 7904411 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 21:09:06 UTC

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on stable branch.

The main focus of this update was on improving the general audio system and performance.

New features will be delivered with the early updates in spring 2022.

Please note that the ABI Development team will be on winter holidays between December 20th 2021 to January 2nd 2022. Do not expect any updates in that time. Support requests will be delayed.

ChilloutVR 2021r163

General

Fixed the playspace offset while teleporting in VR

Improved the performance of dynamic bones Thanks to Zettai Ryouiki for the Job implementation

Fixed an issue where the quick menu did not reflect the time format setting (https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/377-quick-menu-clock-shows-incorrect-time/3)

Fixed a bug that lead to friend requests to not be displayed in the main menu

Fixed a bug that lead to Player movement to affect the avatar in a chair avatar switching avatar (https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/375-weird-interaction-with-vehicle-chairs)

Fixed missing gamemenu binding for oculus on the right hand (https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/381-missing-main-menu-closing-key-bindings/2)

Asset Support

Updated Magica Cloth to version 1.12.1. This adds support for algorithm 2. For maximum compatibillity we advice to reupload Magica cloth avatars and props with version 1.12.1 and algorithm 2 selected

SteamAudio can now be used for worlds

Interactable

Added Support for APF String Trigger

Added Support for setting Properties by APF Updates

Audio

Changed the spatializer solution from DearVR to SteamAudio Steam Audio Reverb baking and other advanced features are now supported for worlds

This will increase performance and allows world creators to use SteamAudio components

Changed the error correction of the voice chat. This should reduce the occurence of noise

Changed the viseme calculation to be less recource intensive

Props

Pointers can now interact with props, when they are held by a player

Infrastructure

Changed the way voice is handled on the server side, reducing voice decoder load significantly

Fixed a bug that would cause random disconnects from game servers

Several server side performance improvements

