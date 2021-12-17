 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ChilloutVR update for 17 December 2021

ChilloutVR 2021r163

Share · View all patches · Build 7904411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on stable branch.

The main focus of this update was on improving the general audio system and performance.

New features will be delivered with the early updates in spring 2022.

Please note that the ABI Development team will be on winter holidays between December 20th 2021 to January 2nd 2022. Do not expect any updates in that time. Support requests will be delayed.

ChilloutVR 2021r163

General

Asset Support

  • Updated Magica Cloth to version 1.12.1. This adds support for algorithm 2. For maximum compatibillity we advice to reupload Magica cloth avatars and props with version 1.12.1 and algorithm 2 selected
  • SteamAudio can now be used for worlds

Interactable

  • Added Support for APF String Trigger
  • Added Support for setting Properties by APF Updates

Audio

  • Changed the spatializer solution from DearVR to SteamAudio

    • Steam Audio Reverb baking and other advanced features are now supported for worlds

  • This will increase performance and allows world creators to use SteamAudio components

  • Changed the error correction of the voice chat. This should reduce the occurence of noise

  • Changed the viseme calculation to be less recource intensive

Props

  • Pointers can now interact with props, when they are held by a player

Infrastructure

  • Changed the way voice is handled on the server side, reducing voice decoder load significantly
  • Fixed a bug that would cause random disconnects from game servers
  • Several server side performance improvements

If you encounter any issues please be sure to report a bug. You can find information on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/5-how-to-report-a-bug

If you would like to request a feature, you can check up on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/7-how-to-request-a-feature

Changed files in this update

ChilloutVR Unstable Depot 661132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.