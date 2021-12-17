New gamemode update

Hey everyone, we're happy to announce our latest update that brings the following changes...
Interface Changes:
- Began overhauling the UI for both the in game menu and the main menu
- Changed color picker from (red, green, blue) to (hue, saturation, value)
- Added slider to adjust camera shake
- Added the ability to hide the chat
Controls:
- Re-worked the gamepad input scheme
Macro Gameplay:
- Added new gamemode "ham samurai"
Known Issues:
- Control description in the menu for gamepad controls is outdated
- Sometimes dashing into a ham will play the impact effect
- Some buttons in the menu do not work :(
- Currently the server save game file is not cleared on startup
Changed files in this update