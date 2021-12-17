 Skip to content

Hitboxer Playtest update for 17 December 2021

New gamemode update

Build 7904398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we're happy to announce our latest update that brings the following changes...

Interface Changes:

  • Began overhauling the UI for both the in game menu and the main menu
  • Changed color picker from (red, green, blue) to (hue, saturation, value)
  • Added slider to adjust camera shake
  • Added the ability to hide the chat

Controls:

  • Re-worked the gamepad input scheme

Macro Gameplay:

  • Added new gamemode "ham samurai"

Known Issues:

  • Control description in the menu for gamepad controls is outdated
  • Sometimes dashing into a ham will play the impact effect
  • Some buttons in the menu do not work :(
  • Currently the server save game file is not cleared on startup

