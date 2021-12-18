 Skip to content

Dirge update for 18 December 2021

v0.1.6 Guns, Booze, and Science!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.6.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-145-3716

Game Balance

  • Wraith can now overcharge beyond their normal energy pool in the Crypt
  • Wraith can rest in his sarcophagus for quicker energy gain.
  • Wraith always gains energy in the Crypt, even if physical.
  • Reduced M1911 damage.
  • Tommy gun switched from 100 round drum to 30 round mag.
  • Winchester changed from .308 to .22 LR to be truer to real life, adjusted damage accordingly
  • Wraith flashlight drain halved, Spirits flashlight drain doubled.

Additions

  • New pistol Walther P38 is stronger than the Revolver, but weaker than the M1911. Also includes new ammo type 9mm
  • New rifle Karabiner 98 is what the old Winchester was, a .308 rifle.
  • The investigators use some of the proceeds from recent cases to upgrade their wheels.
  • Dexter has expanded his laboratory under the Manor and stole something from Nikola.
  • New task Abolish Abominable Experiments for Wraith tasking to make use of the Lab
  • With the basement expansion, the collection of booze in the basement is much larger.
  • The Manor now has a nice little fishing pond out front WITH PIRANHAS! (Just kidding)
  • You can now show exact numeric values for your vitals by enabling it in the Game Settings menu.
  • You can now relight fireplaces with matches.
  • New safe for important items in the map.
  • Added lobby match difficultly dropdown for quick selection of settings.

Improvements

  • Help Text is now separate and distinct from Hint Text. Help is red and can be disabled, Hints are blue and always show.
  • Wraith HUD improved to only show energy as that's the only vital that matters to him.
  • Added more core spawners around the map so their not so concentrated in the West.
  • Cursor text and Help text now default to on
  • Starting music is lower
  • Cleaned up compass and room HUD indicators.
  • Removed sidebar as it was to distracting and not used by players after a few games.
  • Removed Master Audio as the individual sliders accomplish what you need.
  • Host lobby text is more clear as to what the slots are for
  • Chat is shown when joining a lobby to signal to new players that you can chat.
  • Reduced spectator sprint to ease some player's motion sickness.

Fixes

  • Rock that many players got stuck on at front of cave was moved.
  • Fixed issues with Revenant navigating the Armory and Basement.
  • Fixed bug where car trap wasn't working right.
  • Fixed bug where a room lock could overwrite a furniture lock.
  • Sarcophagus no longer show eye icon to confused players.
  • Notes & Journal should no longer get stuck halfway opened/closed.
  • VR plugin should no longer start when turning on the game.
  • Matches no longer heartbeat.

