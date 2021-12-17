Patch Notes 1.3.8 (Beta Maps) | December 17, 2021

Beta Map Release:

✦ We've added two new (beta) maps into the rotation — Anderson 9 and Zero Kelvin. These maps are works in progress and will evolve over time with community input. We wanted to release these maps early so we could more easily incorporate feedback from the community before finalizing the levels. Feedback can be provided on Discord: https://discord.gg/DRHf6tVaeX

General Gameplay:

✦ Fixed a bug where the payload would start moving after the round ended

✦ The Play terminal UI has been updated to include a Discord link

Maps:

✦ Added beta maps to All Modes and Co-Op Training playlists. These maps are also available in private matches

✦ Anderson 9 — Experience Refuel, Deathmatch, and Uplink while avoiding high speed monorail cars

✦ Zero Kelvin — Visit snow swept mountains in this Heist map

Specialists:

✦ Fixed art issues with some holiday skins

✦ Added a sparkle effect to the lights on Bosun’s holiday skin

✦ Added a max height value for deployed gear – In particular to limit the height in which Salters can place her teleporter pod above her head

✦ Fixed an issue with the collision on Evander’s deployed Snare. The Snare was causing issues when picking up objects, such as ammo.

✦ Added a 2 second delay to the start of Bosun’s ON-10 health regen