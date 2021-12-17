Alpha 211217 / Map

Map changes:
- added the Pavlovo City
-
added the Ustup (Ledge) Village
-
added the Zalesye (Beyond a Forest) Village
-
added the Nebesnoe (Sky) Village
Gameplay changes:
- now you can use the map to find out the coordinates of the square where you are
// the first digit is X, the second is Y (the numbers of the squares are shown on the map)
(GPS will be added later)
Fixes:
- a client could not collect blood from zombies and could not craft an antivirus
- a client did not display some buffs
Changed files in this update