ZEE.END update for 17 December 2021

Alpha 211217 / Map

Alpha 211217 / Map

Share · View all patches · Build 7904305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map changes:

- added the Pavlovo City

  • added the Ustup (Ledge) Village

  • added the Zalesye (Beyond a Forest) Village



  • added the Nebesnoe (Sky) Village



Gameplay changes:

  • now you can use the map to find out the coordinates of the square where you are

    // the first digit is X, the second is Y (the numbers of the squares are shown on the map)

(GPS will be added later)

Fixes:

  • a client could not collect blood from zombies and could not craft an antivirus
  • a client did not display some buffs

