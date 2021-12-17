 Skip to content

东方冰之勇者记：序章 update for 17 December 2021

补丁更新 2021.12.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

本次更新进行了以下一些更新与调整：

BUG修复

  • 紧急修复了 测试用功能键未隐藏的问题
  • 修复了 手柄模式与键盘模式切换的漏洞

