Road Builder update for 31 December 2021

Update 1.4.1214. Happy New Year!

Dear Players!

We prepared a special update for you to celebrate the upcoming New Year.

It includes minor bug fixes as well as a unique puzzle with fireworks.

We wish you a Happy New Year. Stay safe during all 2022!

