Master Arena update for 17 December 2021

Playtest 2 - Patch 1 - Team modes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7904257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✅ First spawn after a map transition: can't move a few seconds ➡️ Fixed!

✅ After the loading screen, the spectator player camera move is out of control (sometimes). ➡️ Fixed!

✅ Perk: Infiltrator still not working.➡️ Fixed!

✅ Loading screen: Should be reimported, the compression is huge! ➡️ Fixed!

✅ Loading screen: Only load when joining the server, after we have a black screen.➡️ Fixed!

✅ Damages camera shake: Fury & Helios, should be removed. That spam the animation, so it's hard to aim. ➡️ Fixed!

✅ HUD Weapons binds, not updated correctly. ➡️ Fixed!

➡️Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch game modes are available!

