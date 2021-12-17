Playtest 2 - Patch 1 - Team modes!

✅ First spawn after a map transition: can't move a few seconds ➡️ Fixed!
✅ After the loading screen, the spectator player camera move is out of control (sometimes). ➡️ Fixed!
✅ Perk: Infiltrator still not working.➡️ Fixed!
✅ Loading screen: Should be reimported, the compression is huge! ➡️ Fixed!
✅ Loading screen: Only load when joining the server, after we have a black screen.➡️ Fixed!
✅ Damages camera shake: Fury & Helios, should be removed. That spam the animation, so it's hard to aim. ➡️ Fixed!
✅ HUD Weapons binds, not updated correctly. ➡️ Fixed!
➡️Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch game modes are available!
Changed files in this update