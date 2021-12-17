Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.1

Godot 3.4 was released a month ago, and it went fairly smoothly! Many thanks to all the contributors who worked on it, including all testers who tried beta and RC releases to ensure that the 3.4-stable branch would be an easy and worthwhile upgrade path for all users.

No software release is perfect though, so there will always be some things to iron out, which is why we provide maintenance releases for stable branches, focusing on bugfixing and preserving compatibility (see our release policy). Godot 3.4.1 is the first maintenance release in the 3.4 stable branch, and a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.4 users.

Read the release blog post for details on the changes.

_The illustration picture is from NeJ, an upcoming poetic and mysterious hand-drawn adventure game developed by Ben Lega._

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1626620/NeJ/