vrkshop v1.0 Released!

vrkshop has now been officially released from Steam Early Access!

The past year and a half I have been working with players to add new features and tweak existing features for vrkshop, and now, I feel good about transitioning out of Early Access. Thank you for all of the community feedback, positive and negative. It has helped shape what I am proud to claim is a unique VR experience.

The Early Access exit doesn't mean that development of vrkshop will stop, or that there are no bugs, or there is nothing left to tweak. It means that I feel that vrkshop finally brings together a solid core of woodworking capabilities, and that players can effectively bring their ideas to life and share those creations with others.

Two new Free Play environments were added, and the main menu scene slide projector slides have been rearranged.

Hand filtering was added to remove micro-jitter from your physical hand shake or hardware tracking errors.

Added a seated-play option for players that primarily play seated in real life and work mostly at the in-game workbench. This will automatically require the remote-grab option to be enabled so you can pick items up from the floor, but there are still obvious limitations in this mode with respect to building large items near the in-game floor.

The alarm clock in the workspaces now show your local time, with the alarm hand referencing the time you entered the scene.

Simplified the interaction with the pegboard hooks. To remove them from the pegboard, use the -auxiliary- action (Y/B on oculus touch, or double tap the touchpad for vive). To reattach, hold near the pegboard and press either -auxiliary- or -interact-.

Steam achievements have been added.

If you run into any problems, or have any suggestions, please reach out on the Steam Community forums, or the official Discord server.

Have fun. Be productive.