December 2021 Playtest Update - Holiday items, inventory UI and Achievements

Hello babies, daddies and delicious gingerbread men
The December update has been released!
It's that time a year, and the December update is here
With much fun in the snow, many snowballs you can throw
And with the UI overhaul, you'll have a better experience over all
We've optimized the game a bit, before it was pretty ....
Also many bugs we have squished, you can see them on the patch notes list
So go hunt new achievements, experience your fulfillments
Enjoy the new winter theme, happy holidays from the team!
Detailed Patch Notes
Holiday Items
- Presents - Break open to get a surprise!
- Pine Tree - Has delightful edible ornaments
- Santa Hats - Bring home a surprise and spawn with a present!
- Snowballs (only in snowy weather)
Throw snow at other players to make the slow and cold
Move snowballs to "attach" it to other snowballs
Roll snow around the yard to make it bigger
Watch out for the yellow Snowballs!
- New Weather Option: Snowy! You can now set the map weather as "snowy". We have set the default mode to snowy, and will change this in the spring.
- Optimization
Added an Occlusion culling system that should increase fps in most situations.
Improved performance in Split-Screen
- Achievements - There are now 13 achievements unlock-able in the Remake. 5 of these are new, while the other 8 are also unlock-able in classic. We plan to add more achievements throughout 2022.
- Removed Halloween Decorations
- New Winter Theme in menu!
- Added a number of new impact sounds
- Inventory Overhaul! Inventory now uses icons instead of text.
- Detection UI now appears in the center of the screen, instead of the corner
- Re-positioned Health, Sickness, and oxygen icons
- M1 macs should now be able to load the game
- Fixed a bug with cooking meats
- Meat no longer spoils in pockets
- Water bottles no longer fly off the fridge door when opening
- Family Gathering Mode now defaults to requiring all babies to complete the win objective before the game ends.
- Fixed a bug that caused airvents to be stuck in the air after throwing
- Added sickness effects to a number of items that were missing them.
- Fixed an issue that caused bone skins to flicker
- Front door now uses hand ik
Changed files in this update