Per Aspera Multiplayer Test

Hey everyone,

today we would like to invite all of you to our Open Beta for our upcoming Multiplayer Update!

Before we get into the Hows and Whats, we would like to talk about the Why of offering a timed Beta first.

About the Beta

The Beta will run from today, December 17th 2021, until Sunday, December 19th 2021.

Our Multiplayer works via Peer 2 Peer, as such there are no servers involved. In some rare cases, this direct kind of connection can cause problems for some players.

Mods are not usable in Multiplayer.

How will be able to participate in the Beta by changing to the Multiplayer-Beta Branch.

Please refer to this Gif as to how to change Branches:



How does Multiplayer work?

Multiplayer is available in Sandbox Mode only.

You and up to three of your friends team up to terraform Mars together.

It is a Cooperative experience. So you're all in this together.

You can save your game and resume it later.

I encountered a bug, what do I do?

You can, of course, post a Bug Report right here on Steam. Please make sure to mention that it is related to Multiplayer, and/or mark it in the Topic Title. It'll help us make sure this Beta does actually work for you all weekend!

You can also use Raw Fury's Bug Reporting Tool. We see every report coming in via this tool, so nothing will be lost here either.

Please provide us as much information as possible. Seriously, the more information we have, the better we can try to fix issues, especially for desynchronization.