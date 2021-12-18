Wolf of Stock Street Update:

A big thanks to all you studs out there for your support! Huge Wolf of Stock Street update coming at you!

This update will include even more news incidents that will affect the rise and fall of stocks. As promised, now that we've sold 10,000 copies of Wolf of Stock Street, we've added hentai CG for all female characters! 6 new hentai CGs with voice acting have been added! These new hentai CGs will be the ending scenes for each female character. Besides meticulously following up with the female's stories, we've also cranked up the sexiness to maximum levels so it's easy on the eyes and on the... Well, you know!

Open up the game to check out the new update. We know you'll love it!

Sloth Gamer's new project, Idol Hands, will be connected to Wolf of Stock Street in a few ways. Perhaps you'll see a few familiar faces? Stay Tuned:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1745310/Idol_hands/?l=tchinese