An update is live to fix the previous issues for 4 players online!

Hello sailors!
Thank you all for the patience and submitting feedback for the first day! We have previously noticed some players could experience major issues and long loading time when they play in a group of 4.
We have been working to fix that and are glad to let you know that a fresh update is live now!
Please update the game and try it out:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/
In this update we have:
- Improved loading time
- Fixed critical issues for 4 players
- Fixed issues with missing obstacles for online players
Please feel free to update the game and try again! In the meantime, we are still constantly working on improving the online Co-Op experience so please let us know how this new update work for you! Thank you in advance!
As always, feel free to send your feedback through our channels!
