 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trash Sailors update for 17 December 2021

An update is live to fix the previous issues for 4 players online!

Share · View all patches · Build 7903858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello sailors!

Thank you all for the patience and submitting feedback for the first day! We have previously noticed some players could experience major issues and long loading time when they play in a group of 4.

We have been working to fix that and are glad to let you know that a fresh update is live now!

Please update the game and try it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/

In this update we have:
  • Improved loading time
  • Fixed critical issues for 4 players
  • Fixed issues with missing obstacles for online players

Please feel free to update the game and try again! In the meantime, we are still constantly working on improving the online Co-Op experience so please let us know how this new update work for you! Thank you in advance!

As always, feel free to send your feedback through our channels!

_

_

Changed files in this update

Trash Sailors Content Depot 1132031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.