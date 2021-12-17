Update Log 1.0.0.2 (Bug Fixing, Text Display Issues)

Hi Travelers,

Great to see you again! The game has been out of Early Access for over 30 hours and we are very delighted to see so many new travelers have already embarked on the Salzaar desert journey and keep providing us with valuable feedback. Thank you all for your continuous support and suggestions!

Based on your feedback, we are now releasing the V1.0.0.2 patch, fixing a couple of English text display errors, units stucking and some unclickable bugs that you guys are concerned most as well as brawling skill issues.

We are carefully reading all your bug reports and advice, and will absorb them into our future development. The dev team will keep optimizing the build and localization to improve your English gameplay experience. If you encounter any in-game problems, send a ticket in our Discord OR fill in this bug report form. Our devs will definitely help look into it.

For more details about this update, check out the patch note below:

New Changes:

Default skill will be auto-equipped if the roles haven't equipped any specific skill in [Brawl Tavern]

All roles will respawn with a Healing Orb & Mana Orb now

Slightly nerfed mobs/encounters’ power

Skill Type/Descriptions has been added to Brawl Skill Bar

Refined [Recommended Lv] Stats for map exploration/dungeon

Nerfed part of Dungeon Boss by reducing ATK attributes (dynamic change by team members)

Added a Brawl Skill page for NPC Selene

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Dialog UI for English text display, mainly in some NPC Chat Bubbles

Improved [Legacy Skill Page] & [Talent Skill Page] UI display

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong location of heroic Soul of Umbra Cliff

Fixed a bug that caused assistance to be executed mistakenly under the WANTED status

Fixed a bug that caused NPC ATK in [Brawl Tavern]to be half reduced

Fixed some wrong descriptions of NPC interaction events

Fixed a bug that caused some dungeons unclickable due to map collision

Fixed a bug that prevented units from moving on the map due to map collision

Fixed a bug that caused Skill [Bounty Frenzy] to not be worked functionally to armors

Fixed a bug that caused the MIND CONTROL effect to not be worked functionally

Fixed a crash that occurred due to the parameter of MAX inventory capacity being over changed in some MODs

Fixed a bug that caused [Item Merge] UI unfunctional in some MODs

Fixed a bug that caused Storm Wizard 100% chance to make damage while he’s casting a lighting spell

Fixed wrong description regarding arcane potion/attack potion

Fixed a bug that caused non-response while clicking the resource bar in the upper left corner

Discord Tavern and Community Events

Besides taking your thrilling desert adventure, <Sands of Salzaar> Discord server will always be the right place for you guys to take a rest and have some fun, no matter if you're the returnings or new to this game! We’d love to give out the solution for you: either you got some questions/issues while playing the game, or just would like to meet other travelers and drop some parties in the community.

Besides, we recently have a Walkthrough collection event ongoing. Rules are quite simple and reward is promising - write down your personal shares/tips and a chance to take home a $50 Steam Gift Card in our Salzaar Tavern!

If you’re a streamer/YouTuber and interested in reviewing and making content for our game, you can request access by filling in our Content Creator form or contacting us by email [noparse](indie@xd.com)[/noparse].