Wager update for 17 December 2021

Update 2: Heard you like more items

Wager update for 17 December 2021

Hey everyone,

Got a fresh update for ya! Here's what's new:

NEW ITEMS

  • Smoke Bomb - 30% chance of blinding your opponent causing them to lose a die on the next roll.
  • Katana - Reduce opponent's max roll by 1-3 on the next turn.
  • Safety Net - Reroll 1s you roll in the same turn.
  • Ladder - Use to add 1-2 to minimum roll of each die.
  • Mysterious Orb - If you roll matching numbers, an hour is added to the ransom time.
  • Passivo - Randomly eats one of your passives to add 5% of total coins to value. 6 turn cool down
  • Magic Candy - Eat to reduce item cooldowns by 2 turns.
  • Gauntlet - Throw to double your next wager return if you win the roll. If lost, lose twice your wager.

NEW PASSIVE

Dark Magic - When you subtract from your own dice roll, get 1% of coins added to your bank.

FIXES & CHANGES

  • Fixed bug with new game item randomization
  • Added 3 new messages from Goose
  • Added new notification system with additional notifications when certain items are used.

If you want to hang / discuss the game, come to the Discord!

Thanks again for playing!

Nick

