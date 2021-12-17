Update 2: Heard you like more items

Share · View all patches · Build 7903853 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 18:39:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Got a fresh update for ya! Here's what's new:

NEW ITEMS

Smoke Bomb - 30% chance of blinding your opponent causing them to lose a die on the next roll.

Katana - Reduce opponent's max roll by 1-3 on the next turn.

Safety Net - Reroll 1s you roll in the same turn.

Ladder - Use to add 1-2 to minimum roll of each die.

Mysterious Orb - If you roll matching numbers, an hour is added to the ransom time.

Passivo - Randomly eats one of your passives to add 5% of total coins to value. 6 turn cool down

Magic Candy - Eat to reduce item cooldowns by 2 turns.

Gauntlet - Throw to double your next wager return if you win the roll. If lost, lose twice your wager.

NEW PASSIVE

Dark Magic - When you subtract from your own dice roll, get 1% of coins added to your bank.

FIXES & CHANGES

Fixed bug with new game item randomization

Added 3 new messages from Goose

Added new notification system with additional notifications when certain items are used.

If you want to hang / discuss the game, come to the Discord!

Thanks again for playing!

Nick