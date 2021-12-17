Update 2: Heard you like more items

Hey everyone,
Got a fresh update for ya! Here's what's new:
NEW ITEMS
- Smoke Bomb - 30% chance of blinding your opponent causing them to lose a die on the next roll.
- Katana - Reduce opponent's max roll by 1-3 on the next turn.
- Safety Net - Reroll 1s you roll in the same turn.
- Ladder - Use to add 1-2 to minimum roll of each die.
- Mysterious Orb - If you roll matching numbers, an hour is added to the ransom time.
- Passivo - Randomly eats one of your passives to add 5% of total coins to value. 6 turn cool down
- Magic Candy - Eat to reduce item cooldowns by 2 turns.
- Gauntlet - Throw to double your next wager return if you win the roll. If lost, lose twice your wager.
NEW PASSIVE
Dark Magic - When you subtract from your own dice roll, get 1% of coins added to your bank.
FIXES & CHANGES
- Fixed bug with new game item randomization
- Added 3 new messages from Goose
- Added new notification system with additional notifications when certain items are used.
If you want to hang / discuss the game, come to the Discord!
Thanks again for playing!
Nick
