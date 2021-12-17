Valor Early Access 1.2.2: Leaderboards

Leaderboards

The game now features leaderboards, which can be accessed from the main menu. These leaderboards rank you among the other players, based on your Glory. You can earn glory by completing levels on harder difficulties, or improving your Gauntlet level.

You'll see that there are separate leaderboards for every gladiator, environment and a global leaderboard:

When you open a leaderboard, you'll be able to see the top 10, as well as the players ranked near you:

Happy climbing!

