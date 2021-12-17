 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Valor update for 17 December 2021

Valor Early Access 1.2.2: Leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 7903834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboards

The game now features leaderboards, which can be accessed from the main menu. These leaderboards rank you among the other players, based on your Glory. You can earn glory by completing levels on harder difficulties, or improving your Gauntlet level.

You'll see that there are separate leaderboards for every gladiator, environment and a global leaderboard:

When you open a leaderboard, you'll be able to see the top 10, as well as the players ranked near you:

Happy climbing!

Other

  • Fixed a bug where giving up would give way too much exp
  • Fixed a bug where the game would lock up after unpausing

Changed files in this update

Valor Windows Depot 1694312
  • Loading history…
Valor Windows32 Depot 1694313
  • Loading history…
Valor MacOS Depot 1694314
  • Loading history…
Valor Linux Depot 1694315
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.