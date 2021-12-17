Explosion damage and Chat

Hello!

I have a few small updates for you guys today.

Explosions can now disable crew members. So be careful when riding with the hatch open.

I have started work on a Chat and Notification system. It’s still WIP and only “All chat” is currently enabled. You will get notifications when someone joins or leaves the server. The plan is to expand it to notify when someone joins/leaves your tank and of course to support team chat.

There is only keyboard support now and to have a VR keyboard is also on the list to fix. This would not be the ideal way of communication but I hope this can be a substitute until I manage to get the VOIP stable.

The key for all chat is “Y”

Hope you all will have a nice holiday!