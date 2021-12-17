 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 17 December 2021

Updates 2021 12

2021 12 17

  • BRB screens now count & display how long that player's been taking a dump
  • changed corpse models to stay an extra 5 seconds after dyn player respawns
  • changed graphics presets to only 3 tiers (bare ass, normal, maximum butter)
  • orbs AI now auto remove themselves if overlapping with other orbs near by
  • player check marks now visible for DM to make their usage more obvious

    -- testing: orbs AI can now kill you kamikaze style (plus a 1p mode test)

2021 12 10

  • changed handicaps to never apply more than 5 sec of respawn to time sensitive matches
  • moved 10 sec respawns from Team Games to handicap KDRs over 3 with half of Score To Win
  • player color selections now fully unfold so no one has to scroll to find what they want

    -- added a FreeCam photo mode to capture "bullet time" pics & vidz (press F6, use KBM)

2021 12 03

  • fixed not being able to cancel ballCams for players that switched to mouse & keyboard controls
  • trees now have inner transparent graphics for when Ball and Final Kill Cams pass through them

    -- changed handicap boosters to only apply to players with less than half of Score To Win points

    -- updated buddy tracking sys icons with fading distance indicators (far is dull, close is bright)

    --- Buddy Spawns now check if enemy team near (if so, spawns to safety. if not, spawns on buddy)

