Updates 2021 12

2021 12 17
- BRB screens now count & display how long that player's been taking a dump
- changed corpse models to stay an extra 5 seconds after dyn player respawns
- changed graphics presets to only 3 tiers (bare ass, normal, maximum butter)
- orbs AI now auto remove themselves if overlapping with other orbs near by
- player check marks now visible for DM to make their usage more obvious
-- testing: orbs AI can now kill you kamikaze style (plus a 1p mode test)
2021 12 10
- changed handicaps to never apply more than 5 sec of respawn to time sensitive matches
- moved 10 sec respawns from Team Games to handicap KDRs over 3 with half of Score To Win
- player color selections now fully unfold so no one has to scroll to find what they want
-- added a FreeCam photo mode to capture "bullet time" pics & vidz (press F6, use KBM)
2021 12 03
- fixed not being able to cancel ballCams for players that switched to mouse & keyboard controls
- trees now have inner transparent graphics for when Ball and Final Kill Cams pass through them
-- changed handicap boosters to only apply to players with less than half of Score To Win points
-- updated buddy tracking sys icons with fading distance indicators (far is dull, close is bright)
--- Buddy Spawns now check if enemy team near (if so, spawns to safety. if not, spawns on buddy)
