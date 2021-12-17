Alpha Version 0.4.4a Update Released

0.4.4 is live! Grab your stockings - you’re going to need them! The winter event is here - and Santa is ready to give all the good boys and girls their presents… if you can recover them. Trek across a snow-covered Eden-Nadir and collect as many Candy Canes as you can. Topple snowmen for extra points. Earning points lets you unlock exclusive seasonal skins for each of the playable characters.

Additionally, 0.4.4 comes packed with map updates, new additions to the AI roster and quality of life enhancements. Beware the new Xiles camp around Coleman Ridge. Explore the caves, but don’t stay too long - bears hunt in these parts.

Developer Comment:

It is highly recommended to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

Winter Event

• Supply drops have been reskinned to a giant present/gift - loot the gift to claim candy canes which give event points.

• Supply drops are protected by Thanatos Hazmat soldiers.

• Santa will drop a new supply drop at midnight every in-game day.

• Sleeping for more than is needed in 24 hours will result in drops being compromised.

• Collect 10,000 candy cane points with each protagonist to unlock a seasonal outfit for that protagonist.

• Weather will continuously snow during the holiday event.

• Snowballs are now available for free in the grenade menu. They can be used as a useful distraction.

• Snowmen randomly spawn across the map and extra give points towards the event when destroyed.

Animal AI

• Added new bear NPCs.

• Bears use newer AI systems for improved performance when spawning (which is a common issue with other current NPCs).

• Bears may act territorially - warning you to leave their area. If you stick around too long or pose a threat to them, they will attack you.

• Bears can deal devastating amounts of damage and cause bleeding, whilst being able to take a lot of damage. So be sure to be well prepared before engaging one.

• While fighting, bears can attack in an aggressive burst of damage, before backing off to assess the situation.

• Once defeated, a bear can provide a significant amount of hide.

• Updated rabbit model and animations.

• General optimisations for various AI systems.

• Horses and bears now use the foot IK system.

Added

• Added interior sound volume to building parts to change audio while inside player structures.

• Enabled world temperature system, where weather, time of day and season will affect the ambient temperature and players body temperature.

• Added full foot, leg and spine IK (inverse kinematics) to player characters.

• Added item expiration system. Hot drinks will get cold, meat will spoil and fruit and vegetables will perish.

• Added map landmark to Bleaksly Old Farm.

• Survivor start scenario is now available for all protagonists.

• Added two additional Xile survivor quests at the Bayou and the Ridge.

• Sleeping now provides 120 second warmth buff.

• Added new POI location "Cliffside Huts", has no name yet.

• Add light to showers - showers with Level 3 upgrades have a light on the outside.

• Added new icons to map and minimap used to show search areas in quests.

• Added additional plumber truck location to Sen’s quest and one truck has been moved from the alleyway.

• Xile and infestation quests have been updated with additional objectives and now displays the count of the number of enemies required to be killed.

• Ambient and body temperature systems were reworked to use a difference in ambient/body temperature based system.

• New firearm sound FX added with different sounds for indoor and outdoor environments.

• Updated all cliffs in the world with more efficient models for building on, traversing and general improvements to look and style.

• Nomad character has been updated with an improved appearance.

• Wash stations with the Level 2 upgrade now provide 240 seconds of a warmth buff and reduce time required to wash.

• Updated wash station area in Backwater Beacon Safe Zone. Now includes new lights and a roof.

• Enabled buildable areas around some points of interest around the map.

• Sen's Wreck quest is no longer available on Survivor start scenario.

• Backwater Beacon is no longer open on Nomad start scenario.

• Removed inspection location on medical centre TV that just says 'lots of wanderers here'.

• Xile survivor camp noticeboard quests are now only available from the Nomad camp quest board.

• Adjusted world prop shaders to use weather effects.

• Horse speed is now controlled only from keyboard inputs. Experimental mouse scroll to control speed is now disabled.

• Notifications no longer spam when loading back into a game.

Fixes

• Fixed Infected still having their loot icon even after being looted.

• Fixed crouching before dialog causing the character to crouch during dialogue scenes.

• Fixed key inputs still being active during dialog scenes e.g. grenade menu, check STRV watch and crouching.

• Fixed being able to use the suicide button during dialog scenes which would lock the game.

• Fixed collision on beehives causing issues with projectiles.

• Fixed Old Ruins spelt with an extra 'e'.

• Fixed not being able to interact with body bags or items through water surfaces

• Fixed body bags being re-lootable after the game is saved and reloaded.

• Fixed supply run bags having the wrong texture assigned, which would commonly happen if the character was wearing a gas mask.

• Fixed issue causing weapons to grow in size.

• Fixed containers showing that the player will receive an integrity hit for taking items stored in player owned containers placed in the safe zone.

• Fixed being able to purchase vehicles from Liam.

• Fixed noticeboard pages overlapping after saving and loading.

• Fixed Hazmat enemies not spawning at supply drops.

• Fixed infected nests being instantly burned out after already being burned before.

• Fixed Xile survivor camp quests requiring the incorrect amount of Xile kills.

• Fixed rocks in the road at Bleaksly Checkpoint.

• Fixed issue with doors loading incorrectly and jumping position after loading a saved game.

• Fixed Liam's door not opening unless it is interacted with twice.

• Fixed camera zooming in and out when scrolling in the UI.

• Fixed damage not saving on vehicles.

• Fixed map markers not appearing for newer infestation quests

• Fixed faulty Xile spawn at Burchett Dam.

• Fixed losing audio when harvesting after entering building interiors.

• Fixed knife showing when taking a shower.

• Fixed player gaining XP from looting their own death bag.

• Fixed in-game date not saving/loading.

• Fixed being able to take all noticeboard quests from the Nomad camp.

• Fixed stackable consumable items which have multiple uses not updating their number of uses correctly once the item on the top of the stack has been consumed.

• Fixed the Bayou Xile quest spawner never activating.

• Fixed the incorrect amount of Xiles being required to complete the Burchett Dam Survivor camp quest.

• Fixed the Nomad NPC missing their dialogue selection UI when completing a quest.

• Fixed the ‘collect your reward’ map marker being at Ken's location for Nomad quests.

• Fixed being able to build too near the safezone, allow players in Nomad mode to gain access illegitimately.

• Fixed attempting to jump, but instead causing a ‘vicinity pickup’ command if [Space] is pressed during the close inventory animation.

• Fixed aiming and shooting weapons being locked while waiting for full close inventory UI animation to finish.

• Fixed unequipping weapons also clearing items on the hotbar.

• Fixed bullets being pulled to the right sometimes while shooting in first person.

• Fixed Backwater Beacon safezone doors distance culling issue where one of the doors would disappear while player is in the safe zone.

• Fixed floating burning barrel under cliffs near lighthouse.

• Fixed inspection triggers blocking IKs, projectiles and being considered valid NPC cover.

• Fixed difficult to access shed near Hanouten River.

• Fixed projectiles being blocked by pod explosion radii.

• Fixed repairing items not checking if all the required items are available.

• Fixed infected nests being burnt by non-fire grenades (e.g. impact grenades, snowballs, etc).

• Fixed birds blocking vehicles.

• Fixed vehicle and horse icons disappearing from map and minimap after loading a saved game.

• Fixed body bag icon disappearing after saving and loading a saved game.

• Fixed being able to climb the support poles on the outside of Backwater Beacon to gain access to the safezone.

• Fixed issue causing supply drops to land on the side of cliffs.

• Fixed stamina draining when vaulting in God Mode.

Known issues & outstanding changes

• Game is missing left-handed support.

• Swapping an item with a Jerry Can in the fuel slot on the quad causes the other item to be placed in the fuel slot.

• NPCs can have ‘black beams’ coming out of their eyes when running the game using FXAA.

• Various performance related issues.

• Pressing keys to type on the Bug Report screen also controls the game behind it. UI needs to have sole focus on the player's inputs.