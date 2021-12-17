Winter Update!

Winter Map Visuals

Every map has been given a winter/holiday look! Enjoy!

Speed Boost Sound

Speed boosting will now result in a fancy new sound effect.

Score increasing will now result in a fun little animation of the score text. It seemed to work perfectly on the first try... I'm either getting more reliable at programming or I've completely broken everything. Only time will tell.

Thanks everyone for your continued support! It's been quite a hectic year so I've had little time to work on my own projects. I really hope to have a more regular schedule in the new year.

Thanks again, have a safe and happy holidays.

-Leland <3