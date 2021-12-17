Patch 1.5.0 Notes

h1]Patch 1.5.0 is now live![/h1]

New User Interface

We are back with a major update to the game. In preparation for future updates and because at some point even the eyes of our team were a bit strained by our beloved yellow theme we made big changes to the user interface.

Accompanied by new brand colors we changed just about every menu inside the game. Highlighting all these changes would make thisway too long of a so we created a small preview.

Attention Mac Users: Patch for Mac will be shortly delayed while we make some fixes.

The best way for all of you to see what monster we created is obviously to hop into the game and have a look for yourself!

2021 Christmas Art Contest

Good News!

The next edition of our series of art contest is starting NOW.

Our community requested that we integrate parts of the contest into the game. Obviously, we couldn't do anything but comply to that request. From now on you can submit your artwork AND vote on submissions from inside the game.

To enable our community to still talk about the different entries a link to the uploaded artwork will be posted on our Discord server. We also declare the winners via Discord, so joining the server is still mandatory for participation.

Timeline

Start: 17.12.2021 18:00 GMT

End: 24.12.2021 18:00 GMT

Prizes

Place 1 to 3

A custom 3D-printed trophy with their name engraved + an exclusive in-game avatar.

Place 4 to 10

An exclusive in-game avatar.

Place 11 to 20

2 Scribble It! - Premium Edition game keys each!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch-Notes