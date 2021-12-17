UPDATE : Redemption arc

Hello everyone. Today is a special day. We're proud to announce you the release of the first update of Vandalhalla !

It was a really long month and it was hard to pull off, but thanks to your support and your invaluable feedback the game is now better than ever.

FIVE NINETY NINE VERY NICE !

In the long term we want Vandalhalla to be a F2P, and as we take another step toward this goal, we decided to reduce the price to 5.99 $.

TUTORIAL REWORK, CURRENTLY TEACHES SOMTHING

First, we reworked the tutorial to match the feedback and experiences from the players. Now it explains more properly and elegantly the core mechanics of the game.

RGB SYSTEM REWORKED

Speaking of the core mechanics of the game. The colour system got simplified and now is much easier to understand and use. Your gravity gun is still determined by your colour, but your advantage and weakness towards other colour is only determined by your gravity gun colour.

LOBBY LISTING (NO FUNNY TITLE HERE)

Another major issue that was patched is the matchmaking. It was not optimal for our game in more than one way.

Now you can consult, access, join and manage lobbies. You can create a room with custom settings, and invite your friends. You can search the perfect room with specific filter such as the name, ping or if the room is public or not.

ONE STEP FURTHER TO SOME FAMOUS MOVIE TITLE EVERYONE KNOW

The game is welcoming the presence of AI. They are great for filling a room if there aren't enough players or if you want to challenge the computer.

YOU ARE GETTING THE FULL GAME THIS TIME FOR HALF THE PRICE

Finally some of you have rightfully pointed out the fact that locking abilities is not good. And you're right, locking them is not fun, so everyone will have every ability unlocked from the beginning.

Patch note :

[Feature] - Addition of LOBBY listing.

[Feature] - Addition of colours in the weapon carousel.

[Feature] - Addition of AI

[Change] - Tutorial rework.

[Change] - Colour system rework.

[Change] - ALL abilities UNLOCKED.

[BUG] - Gravity Mines are no more stuck after propulsion.

[BUG] - Missiles are no more stuck after being grab.

[Visual fix] - Map buildings have no more missing parts.

[Visual fix] - Neon shader modified to run faster.

[Visual fix] - Menu load correctly after death.

We hope that you will like this update and we wish you a good holiday.