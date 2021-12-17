 Skip to content

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension update for 17 December 2021

Patch Notes - 17th December, 2021

Patch Notes - Build 7903509

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi users!

Here is a very small non-patch distributed on the sly.

We changed the font of GiGi's song to be smaller, more readable and less pixelated, whatever Mr. Glitch says!

Don't have fun!

Changed files in this update

There is no game : Wrong dimension Windows Depot 1240211
