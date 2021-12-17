 Skip to content

Drox Operative 2 update for 17 December 2021

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.004

Share · View all patches · Build 7903473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch decreases the cost of skills, fixes consumables moving on the hotkey bar, opens up next challenge sector for all characters when one is won, and fixes a few more minor issues.

1.004 change list:

  • skills no longer have increasing cost so more competitive with hull increases and crew, if you already have points in skills it will refund appropriate points
  • hopefully fixed consumables moving around on hotkey bar when using sorting buttons
  • now if a challenge sector is won the next one is unlocked for all characters (Darkness/Morte)
  • tripled fighter shields regen so actually noticable (mwyeoh/Morte)
  • now if change sectors while in escape pod you don't get rescued but you are no longer stuck in an escape pod (Dyskord)
  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 123

