Drox Operative 2 patch 1.004

This patch decreases the cost of skills, fixes consumables moving on the hotkey bar, opens up next challenge sector for all characters when one is won, and fixes a few more minor issues.
1.004 change list:
- skills no longer have increasing cost so more competitive with hull increases and crew, if you already have points in skills it will refund appropriate points
- hopefully fixed consumables moving around on hotkey bar when using sorting buttons
- now if a challenge sector is won the next one is unlocked for all characters (Darkness/Morte)
- tripled fighter shields regen so actually noticable (mwyeoh/Morte)
- now if change sectors while in escape pod you don't get rescued but you are no longer stuck in an escape pod (Dyskord)
- changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 123
Changed files in this update