Update 18 - Fly planes, Honey badger, and more

Changelog - Update 18

Main Features:

-You can fly physics based planes now

-Dummy NPC soldier added to sandbox spawner

-New Honey Badger gun (Carbine)

-Bullet holes added for Quest

New:

-new flying map (experimental)

-new physics jet fighter to fly (experimental)

-added ability to dual grip missiles

-made the black targets in main menu map to be physics based

-added bullet hole visual effect on bullet impact for quest

-normalised gunshot sound to be about 20% softer

-added AAC Honey Badger (Carbine), and 300 AAC Blackout round (Munitions)

-added Dummy soldier as a spawnable human NPC

Changes:

-increased scope's resolution for PC version

-moved the item spawn panel slightly to the left in Wargame map, to improve FPS

-fixed inability to place bipods on floor for Wargame map

-slightly increased the transparency of the reddot sights, was previously slightly too dark

-changed eotech's reticle back to previous reticle

-made bullet's tracer show up slightly earlier when shooting

-fixed mg42's fron't iron sight issue

-fixed revolver silencer attachment not following barrel for schofield when detaching

-fixed issue where revolver would immediately close on trying to open

-fixed issue where rocket damage would be blocked by ground

-moved inventory slots slightly higher

-made optimisations to scopes to improve fps

-changed name of Armed NPC to Human NPC in sandbox spawner menu

-decreased shotgun's spread by half, to roughly 2.5 degrees