Update 18 - Fly planes, Honey badger, and more

Changelog - Update 18
Main Features:
-You can fly physics based planes now
-Dummy NPC soldier added to sandbox spawner
-New Honey Badger gun (Carbine)
-Bullet holes added for Quest
New:
-new flying map (experimental)
-new physics jet fighter to fly (experimental)
-added ability to dual grip missiles
-made the black targets in main menu map to be physics based
-added bullet hole visual effect on bullet impact for quest
-normalised gunshot sound to be about 20% softer
-added AAC Honey Badger (Carbine), and 300 AAC Blackout round (Munitions)
-added Dummy soldier as a spawnable human NPC
Changes:
-increased scope's resolution for PC version
-moved the item spawn panel slightly to the left in Wargame map, to improve FPS
-fixed inability to place bipods on floor for Wargame map
-slightly increased the transparency of the reddot sights, was previously slightly too dark
-changed eotech's reticle back to previous reticle
-made bullet's tracer show up slightly earlier when shooting
-fixed mg42's fron't iron sight issue
-fixed revolver silencer attachment not following barrel for schofield when detaching
-fixed issue where revolver would immediately close on trying to open
-fixed issue where rocket damage would be blocked by ground
-moved inventory slots slightly higher
-made optimisations to scopes to improve fps
-changed name of Armed NPC to Human NPC in sandbox spawner menu
-decreased shotgun's spread by half, to roughly 2.5 degrees
Changed files in this update