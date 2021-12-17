 Skip to content

Captain Toonhead vs. the Punks from Outer Space update for 17 December 2021

Valve Index support added and bugs fixing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now with Valve Index support!

Features added:

  • Autoblaster right from the start. No more trigger finger pain!
  • Snap turn activated by default

Bugs fixed:

  • Homeship and stage 2 material issue
  • Music duck
  • Mr Frostee failed to freeze enemies while in toonride mode
  • Achivement count
  • Wrong toonret hologram when building
  • Flynn stuck underground
  • Shark is ignored by toonrests after getting damage from Pizza Rocket in Toonride
  • Open pause menu when hmd is taken off
  • LOD armor visibility issues
  • Stuck enemies stops the game for progressing

Changed files in this update

