Valve Index support added and bugs fixing

Now with Valve Index support!
Features added:
- Autoblaster right from the start. No more trigger finger pain!
- Snap turn activated by default
Bugs fixed:
- Homeship and stage 2 material issue
- Music duck
- Mr Frostee failed to freeze enemies while in toonride mode
- Achivement count
- Wrong toonret hologram when building
- Flynn stuck underground
- Shark is ignored by toonrests after getting damage from Pizza Rocket in Toonride
- Open pause menu when hmd is taken off
- LOD armor visibility issues
- Stuck enemies stops the game for progressing
Changed files in this update