Happy Holidays! And Ostranauts Patch 0.7.0.7 Is Live.

Happy Holidays Folks!

We wish you a warm and bright holiday, and prosperous new year. We'll be taking a break over the next two weeks to be with family and recharge. (We'll keep an eye out here for anyone having trouble, though.) Enjoy your holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you all in January!

Also, Ostranauts v0.7.0.7 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This patch fixes a number of important bugs with AI, atmo pressure loss, and inventory, as well as changes some nav map styles for better legibility. Plus, we threw in a bit of holiday cheer :)

Saves from 0.7.0.3 and 0.7.0.4 should work, though if you were experiencing issues in the older save, they may persist if you continue them.

Changed nav station planet and orbit rendering to be more intuitive.

Changed derelict color to gray on nav station, so it differentiates better from live ships.

Added code to show planetary body grav wells using red circles.

Changed AI survival pledges to not take suits and helmets that are carried or equipped by another person.

Changed application to limit framerate to 60fps, to avoid excessive GPU power use.

Fixed a bug that caused stations with transit to sometimes lose all atmo when loading.

Fixed a bug that prevented NPCs from using transit of their own accord.

Fixed a bug that could cause NaN gas temps and pressures if a pump drew air from a compartment at 0K.

Fixed a bug that would leave stray footprints if an NPC used transit.

Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to try and equip random floors and walls as a helmet or suit, decompressing the station.

Fixed a bug that caused a massive lag spike when docking or transiting to a station or ship after a long time away.

Fixed a bug that caused transit kiosk to sometimes do nothing the first time player interacted with it.

Fixed a bug that caused player to teleport inside transit in destination station.

Fixed a bug that caused AI not to enter pressurized rooms when in emergencies.

Fixed a bug that could cause Honeypot gigs to trigger incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that could cause inventory items to stop updating occasionally.

Fixed a bug that caused duplicate stacked item image in inventory when swapping partial onto full and back again.

The most important changes here address issues players have been seeing on stations with atmo and NPCs. And it turns out they were related. NPC issues with transit sometimes caused them to get stranded, leave stray footprints behind, or in worst cases, equip station hull as a helmet, decompressing the station.

NPC AI was also adjusted so they don't mob the player and steal their suit/helmet as much. (Note that existing saves may still exhibit this behavior at first, but once they finish their current queue, they should be better.)

There were also a few edge-cases in inventory that could cause errors, which were fixed. And a bug that caused the Honeypot gig type to have a bugged conversation.

The nav station had a few changes to the way things are drawn, which should help with legibility (especially for new players). And we have a little bit of holiday theming going on with the main menu.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC