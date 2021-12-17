Second Update!

Hey everyone, it’s Julien again!

We’ve been listening to more of your feedback and are back with another update.

The tweaks and fixes in question are mostly about gameplay this time!

Version 1.022 Patch notes:

Train cars move much slower when separating

Debris from piles disappear after getting hit

Changed the axe collision to increase the reach and make the jump attacks more effective

Made shooting with the hose snappier (controller only)

Tweaked water refill spawn code

Water refills refill more water

Fixed the bug where the hose water stream would start shooting up when colliding with nearby debris

Tweaked enemy collisions

Reduced the HP of several flying enemies

Extinguishing enemies is generally slightly faster

Certain enemies now give 2 or 3 seconds when extinguished instead of 1

Reworked the difficulty progression from the ground up. The game will now unlock missions with more survivors to rescue only if you have been successful at that particular type of mission. For that reason, players that are already far into the game will encounter a few easy one survivor missions before getting back to missions more suited to them. Story and upgrade progressions won’t be affected at all.

Please let us know what you think of those changes in the comments below or on the game's community hub!

Thanks again for playing, next update will be about level generation tweaks and enemy spawning improvements!

Julien