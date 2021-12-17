Full Controller Support - v83 (Dec 17, 2021)
The new update brings full controller support to the Blade of Darkness. The key changes introduced in the new build:
- [new feature] full controller support
- [new feature] optional smoothed camera (OPTIONS --> VIDEO)
- optional vibration (CONTROLS --> GAMEPAD)
- ability to remap controller controls (CONTROLS --> LAYOUT)
- visual reference for controller's bindings (CONTROLS --> GAMEPAD)
- updated tutorial, mindful of controller experience
- automated combo panels (respond to input device)
- dynamic support for controller's glyphs (Microsoft, Playstation)
- fixed empty screen during loading
- fixed various crash scenarios, improved stability
- fixed os.utime function
- various localization improvements
The current v74 build is retired to the rollback branch.
Changed files in this update