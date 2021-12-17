 Skip to content

Blade of Darkness update for 17 December 2021

Full Controller Support - v83 (Dec 17, 2021)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update brings full controller support to the Blade of Darkness. The key changes introduced in the new build:

  • [new feature] full controller support
  • [new feature] optional smoothed camera (OPTIONS --> VIDEO)
  • optional vibration (CONTROLS --> GAMEPAD)
  • ability to remap controller controls (CONTROLS --> LAYOUT)
  • visual reference for controller's bindings (CONTROLS --> GAMEPAD)
  • updated tutorial, mindful of controller experience
  • automated combo panels (respond to input device)
  • dynamic support for controller's glyphs (Microsoft, Playstation)
  • fixed empty screen during loading
  • fixed various crash scenarios, improved stability
  • fixed os.utime function
  • various localization improvements

The current v74 build is retired to the rollback branch.

Changed files in this update

Blade of Darkness Content Depot 1710171
