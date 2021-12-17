Winter Event & Crab Lord DLC!

Yohoyarr!!

It's the most wondarrful time of the year! That time of candy-canes, santa hats, and big bushy white beards. And we're part of the holiday cheer with exclusive wintery cosmetics, allowing you to destroy your enemies with a holly jolly style. Don't like snow? We've also just released the intimidating Crab Lord cosmetics DLC pack!

Winter Cosmetics

During the entire winter event you'll be able to gather all the exclusive-winter themed cosmetics. We expect to end the event 2 weeks after the new year. So get those sweet pirate chests while ye still can!

To give you a head-start you get these holly-jolly ship icons for free just by starting the game during this event! ːfishheartː

Main Menu

We've even put a little extra icing (hehe) on the cake! The overhauled the main menu with snowy effects and holiday-theme will get you in the right mood for this special time of year.

Crab Lord Pack

We've also made a sweet new DLC for the special occasion! The perfect holiday gift for your online pirate friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1822630/Blazing_Sails__Crab_Lord_Pack/

As mentioned in our previous announcement, this will be a more cosmetic focused update but rest assured, in the meantime we are working hard on even more BIG gameplay additions! So stay tuned...

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

