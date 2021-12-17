 Skip to content

Pawnbarian update for 17 December 2021

Gamepad Support Beta Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Full Gamepad Support is now available in the beta test branch! Everything seems to work A-OK, but the whole underlying input system was overhauled, including for keyboard & mouse, so I want it to go through a short testing period first. Give it a spin!

To switch to the Beta Branch:

  • right click Pawnbarian in your Steam Library
  • select Properties
  • select Betas
  • switch to "public-beta"

Select "none" instead to switch back to the main version of the game.

I've been testing with an Xbox 360 controller, but any generic gamepad (and Steam Deck!) should work just fine. You can swap between K&M and gamepad at any time and the game will adjust accordingly.

A few limitations / not yet implemented features:

  • Tutorial text doesn't account for gamepad use. High priority.
  • Gamepad input isn't rebindable. Medium priority.
  • There are no button prompts during gameplay. Medium priority to have it as an option.
  • Some non-crucial descriptions aren't available (loot, hearts, deck/discard). Low priority.

Cheers,

Jan

Changed depots in public-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7903209
Pawnbarian Windows Depot 1142082
Pawnbarian Linux Depot 1142083
Pawnbarian Mac Depot 1142084
