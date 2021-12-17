Whole world update + Wajima is in

A huge update this week! You can now build your city in the rest of the 2092 world - Asia, Africa, and Oceania are now available. Plus, a new organization will join your cities: Wajima, the eye augmentation corporation. To top it all off, a lot of improvements and bug fixes. Thanks to all of the players for the feedback, it has been amazing!

The Skid Cities's 2092 world is very different from our own. You can now build in 40 different regions in the world, from the coasts of Africa to the Australia Trade Authority.



Due to the ocean rise events of the 2050s, the coastline is of course different. The national state is, well, obsolete. Every political entity now also sports a unique coat of arms. Every region has its own unique characteristics and - if you choose multiplayer - set of cities already built in it.



I'm very excited about this update as it brings the game one step closer to the final vision I had when I started it - a global, alternative, future world where you can build new cities.

New Organization: Wajima



Wajma Corporation is one of the biggest corporations in the world of Skid Cities. It provides high-quality eye augmentation technologies, foundational to any augmented reality and other information-retrieval eye-implanted devices. To have Wajima join your city, you will need a good amount of high-level corporation offices (level 3 or better). Once Wajima joins, it will bring a lot of demand for even more corpo offices in your city.

Improvements

📈 You can quickly pick up the latest city you played from the main menu by clicking 'Continue'

📈 The world map now shows the coat of arms of the state selected

📈 The region view was improved in order to accommodate more cities in the multiplayer map

📈 Automatic roads are now placed every 8 tiles instead of every 4. Your cities will look a lot cleaner!

📈 Improved the 'Wealthy Citizens' tutorials

📈 The new cars were draining the performance a bit. Now they are hidden from the player if seen from afar

Bug fixes

🩹 When an organization (like Bonfire or Wajima) left the city, the player was not able to build on the empty spot left. Fixed!.Thanks to komrad for the report!

🩹 The terrain details (such as trees, stones) would make the building cursor move strangely. Fixed. Thanks to BrownBread for the report!

🩹 Some cities were failing to load due to an error in the network calculation function. Fixed!

🩹 When paused, it was difficult to switch from the underground level to the sky levels and such. Fixed!

🩹 Bulldozing a building while in pause did not work properly. Fixed!

🩹 A residential building of level 4 had the advertising video upside down. Fixed!

🩹 Some bridges would not orient themself properly when nearby sewers. Fixed!

🩹 A wealthy commercial building of level 2 was missing its texture on high-detail level, fixed!

🩹 One corporate office model of level 4 was not allowing the upper to be built. Fixed!