Version 1.3.1 released!

Hotfix patch addressing issues introduced with the last patch:
- Bugfix: Fixed startup issue for Mac version
- Bugfix: Fixed login problem for new players
- Bugfix: Fixed season leaderboards not being shown
- Bugfix: Fixed error when switching from Mount Riley Trail 5 to another trail in the regular leaderboards
- Bugfix: Fixed missing rewards from previous seasons
- Bugfix: Fixed water reflection around the 2nd checkpoint of new DLC
- Bugfix: Season Result Pop Up now shows the correct season name.
- Improvement: Better guidance to checkpoint for daily rides on Sierra Rivera’s Hell’s Spire.
- Improvement: Removed obstacles in front of the checkpoint for daily rides on Sierra Rivera’s Hell’s Spire.
- Improvement: Adjusted checkpoint for daily rides on Mount Riley’s Fivefinger Lake.
- Improvement: Slightly better performance on new DLC trail due to rebaked occlusion culling.
Changed files in this update