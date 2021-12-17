 Skip to content

Lonely Mountains: Downhill update for 17 December 2021

Version 1.3.1 released!

Version 1.3.1 released!

Hotfix patch addressing issues introduced with the last patch:

  • Bugfix: Fixed startup issue for Mac version
  • Bugfix: Fixed login problem for new players
  • Bugfix: Fixed season leaderboards not being shown
  • Bugfix: Fixed error when switching from Mount Riley Trail 5 to another trail in the regular leaderboards
  • Bugfix: Fixed missing rewards from previous seasons
  • Bugfix: Fixed water reflection around the 2nd checkpoint of new DLC
  • Bugfix: Season Result Pop Up now shows the correct season name.
  • Improvement: Better guidance to checkpoint for daily rides on Sierra Rivera’s Hell’s Spire.
  • Improvement: Removed obstacles in front of the checkpoint for daily rides on Sierra Rivera’s Hell’s Spire.
  • Improvement: Adjusted checkpoint for daily rides on Mount Riley’s Fivefinger Lake.
  • Improvement: Slightly better performance on new DLC trail due to rebaked occlusion culling.

