3.21.34.0 Update Notes

Arid, the new map from Renaxon, danaby2, and Dug, features a complete overhaul of the game's style and gameplay.

Featuring multiple tiers of deadzones and over 800 new items, with unique bartering, looting, and crafting systems that will make you rethink the way you play Unturned.

A gasmask isn't the only key to progression on this map, you will require numerous keys hidden around as well as a full biohazard suit and NVGs to unlock the full potential of the deadzones. (Powerful firearms, tough armor, hardened base materials) NPC quests will allow you to unlock blueprints for unique items and open the door to a wide range of new shops and barters. Barters are also a new way to get good items, allowing you to exchange junk in exchange for something more exciting.

Zombies won't be the only threat to your existence, watch out for military grade explosives left over by armed forces (and brick-wielding nakeds).

The map's layout is barren and fierce but worry not, the Bus Driver can take you anywhere out of the kindness of his own heart! Don't forget to thank him though.

Weapons and protective equipment will have important information within their descriptions, so make sure to pay attention to those! Especially to the ammunition and sights which specific types of guns accept.

To host a server running the map add its workshop file ID (2683620106) to the File_IDs list in WorkshopDownloadConfig.json, and set the map to Arid in Commands.dat.

This project was created by Renaxon, danaby2, and Dug. If you enjoy the map and would like to support them, consider checking out the Arid Mystery Box or Arid Bundle on the Stockpile:

Arid Map Mystery Box

Arid Map Bundle

Mythical Wicked Aura

YouTube

Watch the Arid Map Trailer Here

Changelog:

Added:

Asset validation for compression enabled on low resolution shirts/pants.

Changed:

Negative Vehicles.Decay_Time value explicitly disables decay.

Share read access of several files on the server.

Request promo item grant during playtime drop.

Fixed: