Polyworld Update

Another major update is finally here! This update focuses on the "PolyWorld" theme, with expanded PolyWorld content and a brand-new 18-hole course for you to play.





This update also contains new features and many significant bug fixes, which are listed below. But before that, I'd like to mention the next update.

The next update will be the final theme that has yet to receive an 18-hole course: "Dreamscape". Aside from the normal 18-hole course and bug fixes, the Dreamscape update will also mark MiniGolf Maker's transition out of early access!

I will talk more about MiniGolf Maker's future after Early Access once that update comes out. For now, let's move on to the change list for this update:

Changelog - 2021.4.0

Features

Added new "PolyWorld" course.

Added option for Course Creator Camera Speed and improved camera speed consistency between the different control modes.

Ball now has friction for all objects instead of just greens.

Position snap slider is now on the main toolbar instead of being in a popup window.

Straighten and Keep Straight will now join greens when appropriate.

Bug Fixes

Fixed various problems involving grouped greens and Duplication and Custom Blueprints.

Fixed selecting a course from "Popular Courses", "New Courses", or "Friends' Courses" breaking if the course existed locally as well.

Fixed incompletable "Environment" tutorial due to a misplaced highlight.

Fixed issues with tutorial hotkeys.

Fixed some green materials becoming broken after loading multiple courses in a row.

Fixed action menu opening when the button is quickly pressed and dragged (such as when quickly rotating the camera).

Fixed box select sometimes selecting objects far behind the camera.

Fixed newly created groups allowing you to change their scale.

Fixed ball not having correct friction on grouped greens with Sand, Ice, or Dirt styles.

Fixed Dreamscape Ruins Brick 05 not having collisions.

Improved course loading to reduce freezing while loading large courses.

Improved ball bouncing out of the hole when going only slightly too fast.

Added fallback for game file storage in the rare event that the Documents folder could not be found.

Other Changes

Disabled collision for the tee mat so the ball doesn't bounce up when rolling over it.

Aim indicators for other online players are now disabled in Blitz mode to avoid cluttering.

Moved "Use Power Up" control binding to "Aiming" category.