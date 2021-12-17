Upcoming - The Holiday Break

Dear Stormworkers,

Happy holidays!

We are still in the office for a few days yet but will be closing down for a week and a half to take a break over the winter holiday.

We have already been preparing a minor update, so expect a small update with some new components over the holiday! This means our minor update release schedule continues uninterrupted, and we are already testing and working on more fixes and improvements for a planned bug fix release at the start of next year.

We are also working hard on the next major update - natural disasters! We have made some great progress and look forward to making a big announcement in the new year. More details will follow in that announcement, but we will say - we think you will like the natural disasters!

We have also been working on our plans to support Stormworks through 2022 - with at least 3 major updates, as well as minor updates or bug fix updates every 2 weeks - the same release pattern as this year. Even after over 4 years of live development, there are so many awesome things we can add to the game, and we have been getting excited in the office about all the stuff we can do next year.

Happy holidays to all Stormworkers!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers