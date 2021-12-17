Update 0.7.32

Patch Notes 0.7.32

fixed humanoid corpses occasionally getting shown with wrong sprite for one frame when looting them

fixed a few situations with looting and moving item stacks when inventory or storage is almost full

fixed consuming item through inventory removing count from last stack instead of focused stack

when inventory gets sorted, also sort stack counts

fixed issue with automatic rifle enemy behavior

fixed some small content issues

multiple performance improvements

framework: updated audio plugin

framework: updated handling of local characters in save games for better compatibility with level design changes

additional bug fixes and UI improvements

Ok. Looks like this partial work on technical issues as well as content isn't working out so good right now regarding content. That was a bit of a failure this week on my side, as the framework updates took more time than anticipated.

So next week I'm gonna try to just concentrate on writing dialogue etc.

The audio plugin update as well as all the performance improvements and the inventory changes were quite complex internally, so if that broke anything, please report it via the F1 in-game command.

In other news:

The community translators have been busy, updating their language mods.

Take a look at the Death Trash workshop if you're interested in a language version other than English or German. And I'm sure the people working on it would appreciate a Thumbs Up or some feedback.

(Keep in mind we still plan to have a few official translations for the 1.0 version.)

https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=941460

Have a nice weekend!