 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Re.Poly update for 17 December 2021

Update Notes Version 0.0.2h

Share · View all patches · Build 7903031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there guys and girls.

In this week I implemented logics to get your crops fertilized. Also I added crouching and a climbing system to the game. I hope you like it.

There were a huge usage of video memory, which should be fixed now. Your machines will be thankful I guess.

In the next update there will be much more bug fixes, recipies to cook and some building improvements. If the time will be my friend in the next week, I will implement the pet system and some other little stuff.

So stay tuned and we see us next week.

Update Notes Version 0.0.2h

Additions:

  • Added climbing system
  • Added crouching
  • Added Compost Bin
  • Added Fertilizer
  • Added clock to the User interface

Changes:

  • Changed: The big water barrel will now hold 1000l of dirty and clean water
  • Changed: The water purifier will now hold 200l of dirty and clean water
  • Changed: The water bottle now have 4 charges
  • Changed: The copper water bottle now have 10 charges
  • Changed: The bucket can hold 10l now
  • Changed: The watering can can hold 10l now
  • Changed: Processing water in the water purifier will now be faster
  • Changed: drinking from a glass bottle will add 40 thirst points
  • Changed: drinking from a copper water bottle will add 70 water points
  • Changed: using Cow or Goat milk will not give you an empty bottle anymore
  • Changed: The torch will now last 4 times longer than before
  • Changed: Water Catcher will now collect clean water instead of dirty water

Fixes:

  • Fixed: The game uses too much Video Menory
  • Fixed AI (Monsters, Animals and Breed animals) do not spawn when riding a horse
  • Fixed Bow can shoot stone bolts
  • Fixed world bolts pickup ends in arrow pickup
  • Fixed Signs do not show line 2 and 3 when pressing the "confirm" button
  • Fixed many build parts and placeable things are not placeable properly (except fences. There will be another fix)
  • Fixed water bottles do not work properly
  • Fixed level achievement do not trigger
  • Fixed Gorothka do not respawn (Respawn time is 10 minutes)
  • Fixed Hand placement of the female model is not matching to the glider
  • Fixed using Cowmilk and Goatmilk removes the whole stack
  • Fixed Left hand will be set to active when getting hit by a player or an AI
  • Fixed Doors are displayed closed if you go away from them and return. (If there were open while you go away)
  • Fixed When the build menu is open, all other opened UI elements are bugged
  • Fixed When using a glider while falling fast, the player gets damage when grounded
  • Fixed Fences are not placeable properly (There are still situations where you can not place it but there are logical)

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Hauptanwendung Depot 970301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.