Hi there guys and girls.
In this week I implemented logics to get your crops fertilized. Also I added crouching and a climbing system to the game. I hope you like it.
There were a huge usage of video memory, which should be fixed now. Your machines will be thankful I guess.
In the next update there will be much more bug fixes, recipies to cook and some building improvements. If the time will be my friend in the next week, I will implement the pet system and some other little stuff.
So stay tuned and we see us next week.
Update Notes Version 0.0.2h
Additions:
- Added climbing system
- Added crouching
- Added Compost Bin
- Added Fertilizer
- Added clock to the User interface
Changes:
- Changed: The big water barrel will now hold 1000l of dirty and clean water
- Changed: The water purifier will now hold 200l of dirty and clean water
- Changed: The water bottle now have 4 charges
- Changed: The copper water bottle now have 10 charges
- Changed: The bucket can hold 10l now
- Changed: The watering can can hold 10l now
- Changed: Processing water in the water purifier will now be faster
- Changed: drinking from a glass bottle will add 40 thirst points
- Changed: drinking from a copper water bottle will add 70 water points
- Changed: using Cow or Goat milk will not give you an empty bottle anymore
- Changed: The torch will now last 4 times longer than before
- Changed: Water Catcher will now collect clean water instead of dirty water
Fixes:
- Fixed: The game uses too much Video Menory
- Fixed AI (Monsters, Animals and Breed animals) do not spawn when riding a horse
- Fixed Bow can shoot stone bolts
- Fixed world bolts pickup ends in arrow pickup
- Fixed Signs do not show line 2 and 3 when pressing the "confirm" button
- Fixed many build parts and placeable things are not placeable properly (except fences. There will be another fix)
- Fixed water bottles do not work properly
- Fixed level achievement do not trigger
- Fixed Gorothka do not respawn (Respawn time is 10 minutes)
- Fixed Hand placement of the female model is not matching to the glider
- Fixed using Cowmilk and Goatmilk removes the whole stack
- Fixed Left hand will be set to active when getting hit by a player or an AI
- Fixed Doors are displayed closed if you go away from them and return. (If there were open while you go away)
- Fixed When the build menu is open, all other opened UI elements are bugged
- Fixed When using a glider while falling fast, the player gets damage when grounded
- Fixed Fences are not placeable properly (There are still situations where you can not place it but there are logical)
