Hi there guys and girls.

In this week I implemented logics to get your crops fertilized. Also I added crouching and a climbing system to the game. I hope you like it.

There were a huge usage of video memory, which should be fixed now. Your machines will be thankful I guess.

In the next update there will be much more bug fixes, recipies to cook and some building improvements. If the time will be my friend in the next week, I will implement the pet system and some other little stuff.

So stay tuned and we see us next week.

Update Notes Version 0.0.2h

Additions:

Added climbing system

Added crouching

Added Compost Bin

Added Fertilizer

Added clock to the User interface

Changes:

Changed: The big water barrel will now hold 1000l of dirty and clean water

Changed: The water purifier will now hold 200l of dirty and clean water

Changed: The water bottle now have 4 charges

Changed: The copper water bottle now have 10 charges

Changed: The bucket can hold 10l now

Changed: The watering can can hold 10l now

Changed: Processing water in the water purifier will now be faster

Changed: drinking from a glass bottle will add 40 thirst points

Changed: drinking from a copper water bottle will add 70 water points

Changed: using Cow or Goat milk will not give you an empty bottle anymore

Changed: The torch will now last 4 times longer than before

Changed: Water Catcher will now collect clean water instead of dirty water

Fixes: