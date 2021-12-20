Disc Ninja sneaks out of Early Access on Steam!

Ninjas! We’ve made it through the trials of Early Access and are ready for a Full Release! We’re excited to finally give you the game we imagined from the start. This momentous milestone comes with lots of content, so let’s recap what’s in store for you!

Lights, camera, action!

The map roster has been vastly expanded: from the initial six in Early Access to fifteen. Some of the stages are bigger than anything previously present in Disc Ninja. We kept making maps non-linear and worth exploring: it’s up to you to discover alternate routes, find the carefully hidden collectibles, and find the best approach to each challenge. Your feedback to map design has been positive from the beginning and it gave us the drive to keep them fresh and interesting.

Introducing Rush – a new game mode

While Disc Golf’s ruleset is well-established, we experimented with various gameplay modes and came to interesting results. Disc Ninja turned out to be plenty of fun when we simply tried to race one another across the maps. This lead to the creation of Rush – a new game mode focused on one thing only: reaching the Golden Dragon first!

Planning and map knowledge will serve you well but don’t hesitate to jump in: throw quickly, look for shortcuts and overtake your opponents!

Cross-play multiplayer is here!

In order to properly experience these new features, the Full Release comes with a 4-players multiplayer mode. And to make up for the time you had to wait for it, Disc Ninja comes out of the gate with enabled cross-play. PC VR players will be able to test their skills against Meta (Oculus) Quest and Rift users alike.

Playing together is an awesome way to experience Disc Ninja! We’re excited to finally share this mode with you so you can challenge friends and strangers alike. We made sure to include customization options for you to tailor the games to your preferences.

Key features of the full release:

• 15 maps worthy of a Shinobi Master

• Polished disc throwing mechanics that are easy-to-learn, but hard-to-master;

• Two game modes – Classic disc-golf experience and manic race-like Rush;

• Multiplayer mode that allows up to 4 ninjas to compete against each other;

• Unlockable collectibles, including unique ninja costumes and disc designs to add splendor to your multiplayer games;

• Various ways to play the game: standing, seated or room-scale.

Last, but definitely not least, we’re grateful to all our players for their feedback. Each piece of comment, critique, or assessment helped guide us towards the best possible Disc Ninja experience. Thank you, good luck, and have fun!