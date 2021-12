Share · View all patches · Build 7903001 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We have deployed an update of the game fixing a layout bug in small resolutions (height under 800px).

The bug would display all the photos of the players too big during 3D games.

You do not need to start a new career, just update the game and restart it!

Have a good game,