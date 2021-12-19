 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jelle's Marble League update for 19 December 2021

New patch live now

Share · View all patches · Build 7902970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In anticipation of going live on Early Access we have today updated the live build.

This build will be the Early Access build and will have several updates in the weeks/months to come.

This is work in progress and does not represent the final version.

Changed files in this update

Jelle's Marble League Content Depot 1772481
  • Loading history…
Jelle's Marble League Depot Mac Depot 1772482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.