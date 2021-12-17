ACE abnormal problem solution

We upgraded our security components after our latest update on Dec. 17 UTC. When the game starts, if the security component runs abnormally, the following window will pop up and exit the game.



Normally, you just need to follow the steps below to check and deal with it to return to normal

When the game is running under non-administrator rights, the UAC window will pop up when the game is running, you need to click Allow, otherwise the security system will not operate normally. Check if the ACE service is disabled

Press “Win + R”, enter “services.msc” in the Run window and press OK button.



Find the service named Anticheat Expert Service and check if it is disabled



If “Disabled”, change to “manual”



Press OK button. Check if the security component is disabled.

Check whether the security process is disabled by anti-virus software(such as McAfee), confirm whether SGuard64.exe, SGuard32.exe, SGuardUpdate64.exe, SGuardUpdate32.exe, SGuardSvc64.exe, SGuardSvc32.exe are blocked from running.

At the same time, confirm whether the above process network is also disabled Check if the ProgramFiles environment variable is correct

Press Win+R, enter %programfiles%, and confirm to see if the folder can be opened. If it says "File not found", follow the steps below to set:

a. Right-click My Computer/Computer, and click Properties—Advanced System Settings—Environment Variables;



b. Click the "New" button below, and enter programfiles in the variable name box and C:\Program Files in the variable value, then press ok



c. Restart the computer If none of the above steps can be resolved, please delete the C:\Program Files\AntiCheatExpert folder and restart the game

If you encountered a popup window prompting you that security components are abnormal, and you tried the solutions but didn't work, you can give us your feedback in our official communities.

Thank you for your surpport.